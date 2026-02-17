Kanal D Series Hit the CIS Region

Kanal D International has secured multiple series sales across the CIS region, bringing a diverse selection of Turkish storytelling to new audiences.

Headlining the slate, Sins & Roses tells the story of Serhat, a successful businessman who has built his life on honesty, family love and trust. His world is turned upside down when he discovers a deep secret that his wife Berrak has kept for years.

Romantic comedy Twist of Fate is filled with unexpected encounters and witty moments; the romcom revolves around superstitious Ada, who believes that happiness only comes from marrying her first love.

Price of Passion is a modern adaptation of the Snow White tale, following the romantic entanglement between hitman Ferhat and idealistic doctor Asli.

Azize completes the slate with a story of resilience and justice led by a strong female character: Melek changes her identity and becomes Azize, in order to infiltrate the mafia family who killed her father.