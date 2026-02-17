Calinos Inks Deals for ‘Ana: You’re in My DNA’

Calinos Entertainment has licensed Romanian Series Ana: You’re in My DNA to TV2 Group in Hungary and Planet TV in Slovenia.

Aslı Serim, head of Content at Calinos Entertainment, commented:“We strongly believe that Ana: You’re in My DNA will appeal to audiences in Hungary and Slovenia. With these deals, the series will travel further across the region, reaching even wider audiences and continuing its international success.”

Inspired by true events from Romania’s recent history, Ana: You’re in My DNA follows Ana, a kind-hearted, ambitious young woman raised in foster care, whose life is turned upside down after a DNA test reveals that her biological mother is her wealthy and powerful boss. As Ana uncovers a dark past involving a baby trafficking ring, she is forced to confront painful truths about her origins.

Produced by Antena and Dream Film Production, Ana: You’re in My DNA is currently in its third season and continues to deliver strong ratings in Romania.