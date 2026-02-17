“An t-Eilean” (The Island) Heads Around the World

A second season of Gaelic drama An t-Eilean (The Island) has been commissioned and currently in development.

From Black Camel Pictures, the four-part crime drama was commissioned by Scottish Gaelic-language channel BBC ALBA, where it premiered last year.

All3Media International has signed a host of global sales for the series, including a pan-territory deal with Acorn Media in the U.S., English-speaking Canada and the Caribbean; and a second pan-territory acquisition with Canal+, covering rights for France, Africa and French-speaking Europe.

The series has also been acquired by Romania’s Antena TV, Denmark’s DR, Basque Spain’s EITB, Greece’s ERT, RTBF (French-speaking Belgium and Luxembourg) and Sweden’s SVT.

The drama is also on SBS in Australia and Rialto Channel in New Zealand. Dazzler Media has acquired DVD rights for the U.K. and Eire, and Virgin Atlantic has secured inflight rights.

Set against the elemental beauty of Scotland’s Western Isles, series two follows Kat Crichton — now a Detective Sergeant — as she hunts for a killer stalking the islands. Sorcha Groundsell returns as Kat, alongside Sam James Smith as Ruraidh Maclean, now running a local youth group and drawn back into Kat’s world as the case tightens around those closest to home.

An t-Eilean (The Island) is the latest Black Camel Pictures’ drama to be distributed globally by All3Media International following the exclusive first-look deal signed between the two companies in 2023.