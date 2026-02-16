‘VideoAge’ Makes the Month of February Interesting

The month of February has been here for a while now, so it’s about time that VideoAge gives the industry a roadmap for navigating the upcoming TV trade shows, festivals, and events. The industry has just returned from Miami, where folks attended Realscreen Summit and NATPE Global. The European Film Market is still underway in Berlin. And MIP London, the London Screenings, and the BBC Showcase are being readied.

Those are some of the topics covered in VideoAge‘s February edition. Another is a piece that explains why this is sure to be a decisive year for the MIP London TV market.

Since this February issue also covers the month of March, the Lille, France Series Mania is previewed in a story that points out that while the event has gradually grown, it’s still not yet a full-fledged market. And, considering that the April MIP in Cannes has now been replaced by Content Europe in Lisbon, Portugal, VideoAge explores the evolution of April as a European TV market calendar date, and discusses the upcoming L.A. Screenings, which will be short but intense this year.

In terms of industry trends, this VideoAge Issue explains how the children’s TV business is going through a phase. Plus, read all about how the FIFA U.S. World Cup’s live attendance and television rights are key to its success. You can count on VideoAge to also report on the misconceptions about AI that create false expectations, and to provide a view of Venezuelan TV, which is not yet a high priority, but is still in the picture.

The book review feature presents a book about Saturday Night Fever that explains the film’s lasting appeal. In addition, there is also a report on the Calendar page about “cosmic rays that hit a Cancun-Newark Airbus A320.”

Lastly, the My2¢ editorial deals with the tumultuous history of NATPE Budapest — which bounced from Warsaw to Prague to Budapest under three separate ownerships — until it finally ended in Dubrovnik, Croatia with a completely new organization and name, NEM.