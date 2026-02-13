Venezuelan TV Still Under Pressure

Last month, after the U.S. captured and arrested former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, Venevisión, the country’s major private TV network, aired some comments from opposition leader María Corina Machado, who was in Washington, D.C. Subsequently, Machado met with U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

This type of coverage of the opposition and challenges to government restrictions had disappeared in previous years, proving that political space has shifted.

However, after these televised comments, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello and interim president Delcy Rodríguez — a former Maduro deputy — singled out Venevisión for its coverage of Machado and cut Venevisión’s access to several satellite TV providers, limiting the number of viewers who could watch the network.