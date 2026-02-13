MIP London Unveils Kids Summit Program

MIP London has unveiled the full line-up for its international Kids & Teens Summit, a half-day program focused on the changing commercial and creative dynamics shaping children’s and teen content set for February 24, 2026 in The Savoy’s Lancaster Ballroom, as part of the second edition of the international TV and streaming content market (February 22-24, 2026).

Highlights of the Summit include: a panel on The BBC & YouTube Partnership: How to expand Public Service Media on YouTube, featuring YouTube’s Mairi Brewis and the BBC’s Patricia Hidalgo; two presentations on shifting viewing behaviors, platform usage and commissioning strategies across kids and youth from Ampere Analysis’ Cyrine Amor and Glance’s Candice Alessandra; and a ‘State of the Industry’ panel bringing together Patricia Hidalgo, alongside Banijay’s Delphine Dumont, Salgoss’ Raphaël Séjourné, and The Gang’s Marcus Holmström.

Also on the program, a speed-matchmaking session which will bring together buyers, producers, platforms and distributors.

The Kids & Teens Summit forms part of MIP London’s wider conference and market, which also spotlights micro-dramas, podcasting, AI and brand entertainment, alongside multi-genre screenings and showcases.

MIP London has to date passed 1,500 delegates, these include more than 650 international buyers.