Cineverse Acquires Tech Company IndiCue

Los Angeles-based Cineverse has acquired Denver-based tech company IndiCue, advancing its evolution into a streaming infrastructure company.

IndiCue is a proprietary CTV platform that operates an integrated advertising technology stack.

“This represents a key leap forward for Cineverse, with IndiCue adding a strategically important monetization component that, when combined with our existing Matchpoint platform suite, gives us a near end-to-end technology platform whose high level of automation provides a significant competitive advantage by dramatically lowering costs while providing higher operational efficiency than any competitor out there,” said Cineverse chairman and CEO Chris McGurk.

Founded in 2023, IndiCue’s clients include IMAX, Freecast, Cannella Media, Loop Media, KTSF, and Dial Up Media, as well as other independent FAST and AVoD platforms and streaming content distributors.

IndiCue’s founding team and senior leadership have joined Cineverse in newly appointed roles: Nicholas Frazee as EVP of Revenue, Yuriy Gorokhov as EVP of Technology and John Marchesini as EVP of Product & Monetization.