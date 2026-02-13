Chronicle Studios, The Hive Partner on Two Animated Series

AI media tech company Chronicle Studios and prodco The Hive Studio have entered into a YouTube channel partnership on two animated series: goth musical comedy The Vampair, from creator Daria Cohen (Hazbin Hotel); and teen comedy The Normal MFer, from CC0 Studios, Joe McNaney and Alex Orrelle (Space Jam: A New Legacy).

The Vampair originated on YouTube in 2016 as a collection of animated music videos about the adventures of the vampire Duke and his teenage friend Missi. Cohen and The Hive are developing a pilot based on the original concept for a full animated series that is planned to premiere late August.

The Normal MFer, created by CC0 Studios and co-produced with The Hive Studio, centers on a terminally online man’s desire to grow up against the forces that keep him from leaving home: video games, web-influencers, unreasonable wealth expectations, social anxieties, and pets who secretly harvest his data for an AI startup. The series was created by Alex Orrelle (Space Jam: A New Legacy), who serves as showrunner and supervising director, and CC0 Studios founder Joe McNaney.

Chronicle Studios’ AI platform will oversee YouTube channel strategy, using cross-platform, multimodal AI agents to automate the full content lifecycle on social, including viewer acquisition, distribution, growth and monetization across social platforms.