Blink Films Presents New Doc ‘Beyond The Silk Road’

U.K. factual indie Blink Films (A Tin Roof Media company) is launching Beyond The Silk Road, a new documentary following Dominic West (The Crown, The Affair) and Clarke Peters (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) on the journey of a lifetime in one of the last parts of the world truly untouched by modernity: Kyrgyzstan.

Travelling primarily on horseback, they navigate Kyrgyzstan’s Silk Road, embracing a lifestyle that has been preserved for thousands of years by the Kyrgyz people. The two men live in yurts, and take part in age-old sports and rituals, recycling everything and leaving nothing behind.

Beyond The Silk Road is a Blink Films production with Blue Ant Rights as the global distribution partner.

The program — available as a 90-minute feature documentary and two-part series — will have a world premiere, attended by West and Peters, on February 25, 2026 at the Vue Cinema in London, ahead of the London Screenings.