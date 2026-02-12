Up the Ladder: FOX, PBS Distribution

FOX Entertainment has appointed Sophie Leonard as executive vice president, Unscripted, FOX Television Network. Leonard joins FOX from Samphire Films, the production company she co-founded in 2024, where she served as creative director. Leonard has partnered with FOX Entertainment across multiple projects, including series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

PBS Distribution has promoted Germaine Sweet to the role of head of Content Acquisitions and Sales. She was previously managing director and will replace Joe Barrett, VP of Global Sales, who will retire at the end of March. Prior to joining PBS in 2017, Sweet was SVP of Global Content Sales at National Geo Channels.