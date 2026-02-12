European Box Office Steady at €6.9 Billion

Brussels-based International Union of Cinemas, which represents European cinema operators and trade associations, has released 2025 box office and admissions data for 39 territories.

With takings close to €6.9 billion in 2025, box office remained relatively stable for European cinemas as a whole, a 1 percent decrease year-on-year, reflecting a 5.3 percent fall in admissions at 863.6 million.

Box office returns were up on the previous year in Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Norway, Poland, Romania, U.K. and Ukraine.

Results were on par with 2024 in Czech Republic, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, North Macedonia and Slovakia.

Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Serbia and Montenegro, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland and Sweden saw reduced revenues year-on-year.

Among the best performing countries, in Germany, cinemas recorded a 6.4 percent year-on-year increase in box office with €924 million in takings, while admissions increased by 2.1 percent to 91.9 million tickets.

Italy grossed €496.6 million with 68.4 million tickets sold. The market share for locally made films was 32.7 percent by box office, the highest since 2016. Buen Camino, starring comedian Checco Zalone and released on Christmas Day, took €36 million in only seven days, becoming the top film of 2025. It is now the highest grossing film ever in Italy, surpassing 2009’s Avatar.

The U.K. grossed £989.5 million at the box office, a 1.2 percent increase. Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy was the top local production in U.K. & Ireland, accounting for more than £46.4 million in box office revenues and ranking second in the yearly top 10 films overall.

The full report is available here.