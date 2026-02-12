Blue Ant Greenlights Four Natural History Series

Blue Ant Media has greenlit four natural history series, commissioned by its Love Nature brand. The programs will be available for licensing outside of commissioning territories though Blue Ant Rights.

Topping the roster of newly greenlit series is Europe’s Wild Kingdoms, a two-part doc delving into Europe’s most beautiful heritage sites to reveal how they are linked to the wildlife living there.

Set against the backdrop of Queensland’s picturesque Sunshine Coast, season 2 of Aussie Snake Wranglers: Deadly Pursuit continues following a team of elite snake handlers as they go head-to-head with some of the deadliest snakes on the planet.

Each episode of Superbeast delivers an ascending list of the top tier wildlife abilities in a specific category, focusing on their extraordinary skills.

Wild Germany reveals an intimate portrait of an ancient cultural landscape, where forests, wetlands and mountains shelter an abundance of life.