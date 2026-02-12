Banijay Launches “Who’s Guilty?”

Banijay Entertainment has launched Who’s Guilty?, a comedy-crime format created by Metronome, part of Banijay Nordic, for DR1.

In each episode, a troupe of comedians is thrown into a fictional crime and hauled before a courtroom in front of a celebrity jury. One comedian is secretly assigned to play the guilty party; the others are innocent, but they all work together to convince the jury to convict one of them of the crime. Through improvised interrogations, reenactments, alibis, and unexpected twists, the comedians must talk their way out of trouble, while the guilty stay hidden in plain sight.

Metronome is the Danish production company behind Shaolin Heroes, Roast in the Coast, Stripped and Alone Together, among other titles.

The development of Who’s Guilty? was supported by Banijay Entertainment’s Creative Fund, an investment initiative available to producers across the footprint.