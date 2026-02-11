The Super Bowl’s Super TV Show

The Super Bowl — the championship game of American football — is more American than apple pie. This year, it drew an audience of 124.9 million viewers who tuned in to the Sunday, February 8, 2026, broadcast on Comcast’s NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock.

Last year’s game, aired on FOX, attracted 126 million viewers. This year’s viewership peaked late in the second quarter at 137.8 million. However, viewership dipped during the halftime show, as about 6.1 million people opted to watch an alternate program instead of the Super Bowl’s headliner, Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny.

“The Super Bowl and the NFL once again delivered a blockbuster audience across the NBC broadcast network, Peacock and Telemundo, and provided an unprecedented lead-in to our Primetime in Milan coverage,” said Rick Cordella, president, NBC Sports. “The Super Bowl and the Olympics are the two most powerful events in the world, and we salute our talented production, tech and announce teams who delivered best-in-class presentations for our viewers, stations and partners.”

In terms of advertising revenue, it’s estimated that 2026 Super Bowl commercial revenue for national TV time alone is on the order of $600–800 million.