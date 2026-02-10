Up the Ladder: Paramount, Fremantle, Electric, Ay Yapim, Lifted, Tivify

• Kevin MacLellan, president Paramount Global Content Distribution and International Networks, has unveiled a reorganization of the division’s leadership structure: Don McGregor, president, Paramount Content Licensing, will lead Global Content Licensing and Global Transactional, with responsibility for maximizing the value of Paramount’s film and television content across all platforms and windows globally; Pank Patel, head of Paramount International Networks, will work closely with the leaders of International Ad Sales, Channel 5 in the U.K., and Network 10 Australia; and Sonia Endler, head of Finance, Global Content Distribution, will partner with senior leadership on financial and strategic planning across the integrated organization.

• Fremantle has hired Jhamal Robinson as head of U.S. Productions Unscripted and Scripted; and Emily Knight as senior vice president of Unscripted Development. In this newly formed position, Robinson will oversee the company’s U.S. portfolio of both unscripted and scripted programming, reporting to Suzanne Lopez, COO, Fremantle North America. Most recently, he served as EVP of Physical Production and head of A.I. Studio at A+E Global Media. Knight will report to Jimmy Fox, EVP of Unscripted Development and Sales at Fremantle. She joins Fremantle from AGC Studios, the studio behind The Tindler Swindler, where she has been serving as the senior vice president of Development.

• Turkish prodco Ay Yapım has appointed Iñaki Vicente as chief content and strategy officer for Spain and Latin America, including Brazil. He was most recently general director of Chilevisión.

• Electric Entertainment has promoted Erica Small to vice president, Business & Legal Affairs. In her new role she will be working on contracts for acquisitions, among other responsibilities. Erica will continue to manage day-to-day business and legal affairs operations for all aspects of development and production for Electric Entertainment projects. She will continue to report to Craig Gates, head of Business & Legal Affairs.

• Javier Fernández has been appointed CEO of streaming TV platform Tivify, a company within the TVUP Streaming Media group. Fernández brings more than twenty years of experience in consumer-oriented digital products and services within the technology and telecommunications sectors, with a long-standing career at Vodafone Spain.

• Unscripted prodco Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios, has announced a number of new appointments and reorganized its leadership. Richard Cowles has been appointed CEO, with Tom Gould named chief content officer. Jeanette Moffat becomes director of Production; Mike Spencer-Hayter and Diego Rincón are appointed directors of Unscripted; Kat Hebden takes on the role of director of Development and New Business; and Micky Van Praagh becomes director of On-Screen Talent. Ros Coward joins Lifted as creative director, following her recent work with the company across several titles. Chantal Boyle will also join as creative director, after leaving her role as commissioning editor at the BBC.