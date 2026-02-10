Calinos Inks Deal with SPI International

Calinos Entertainment has secured a new package deal with SPI International for drama series Second Chance and That’s My Life, both produced by Pastel Film.

“We’re pleased to share that we have signed a new agreement with SPI International for five of our titles,” commented Aslı Serim, head of Content at Calinos Entertainment. “The deal is led by our long-running Turkish dramas Second Chance and That’s My Life, which stand as strong examples of high-quality Turkish drama, combining compelling storytelling with emotional depth.”

Second Chance follows Deniz, who has everything she could ever want in life, until her husband suddenly disappears without a trace. Left with nothing, Deniz struggles to survive for the sake of her children and her elderly father.

That’s My Life follows Bahar, a young woman who lives a modest life in Istanbul, unaware that her true identity was stolen at birth. Bahar is in fact the secret daughter of powerful businessman and has to confront fate, family, and the life that was taken from her.