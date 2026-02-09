Disney’s Jain and SkySowtime’s Sarhan to Keynote at Series Mania

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, has unveiled two additional keynotes for this year’s Series Mania Forum (to be held on March 24–26, 2026, in Lille, France), the industry arm of the Series Mania Festival (March 20–27).

The keynotes, both set for March 25, will see Angela Jain, head of Content, Disney+, The Walt Disney Company Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Monty Sarhan, CEO of SkyShowtime, take the stage and outline the EMEA originals strategy for Disney+, and the journey of the Comcast and Paramount-backed joint venture, respectively.

“Angela and Monty are two of the most well-respected leaders shaping the future of international television today. We could not be more pleased to welcome them to Lille where they will outline and highlight their plans for Disney+ and SkyShowtime, respectively, and share with us their unique insights on the international landscape and what is ahead for 2026 on a global scale,” commented Herszberg.