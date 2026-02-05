yes Studios, ChaiFlicks Ink Three-Series Deal

Israel’s yes Studios has extended its long-running partnership with streamer ChaiFlicks with the sale of a new three-series package.

The deal covers the second season of The Chef, which continues the drama, set in the high-pressure environment of a top restaurant kitchen, by following the ongoing relationship between hedonistic, single chef Dori and his employee Nimrod, a family man just trying to get by.

Mockumentary-style sitcom Checkout season 5 returns to fictional Israeli supermarket “Shefa Isaschar” to follow the daily interactions between the store’s workers and their customers.

On the Spectrum, due to launch in March, is a comedy drama created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman that follows three 20-something roommates – all on the autism spectrum – as they share a sheltered apartment and learn to cope with the world around them. The series has collected numerous awards since its launch, including the Grand Prix Prize at Series Mania and three Monte-Carlo TV Festival Golden Nymphs.