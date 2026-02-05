WildBrain Expands Pokemon Channel Launches

WildBrain and The Pokémon Company International have launched three new Pokémon channels this year in the U.S.: on LG Channels, The Roku Channel and VIZIO WatchFree+.

This is in addition to the 2025 launches on Pluto TV in the U.K. and 18 Latin American countries, and Samsung TV Plus in the U.K., Mexico, Brazil, Australia and New Zealand.

Lara Ilie, VP AVoD and FAST at WildBrain, said: “These new international channel launches for Pokémon reflect how FAST is gaining real traction among family audiences beyond just the U.S. region. As Pokémon continues to deliver joy to fans around the world, we’re thrilled to leverage our FAST capabilities to deliver the beloved original series to those fans where they’re watching.”

In partnership with The Pokémon Company International, WildBrain is the only distributor of the single-IP Pokémon FAST channel.