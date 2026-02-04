“Sins and Roses” Travels to Kazakhstan

Turkey-based Kanal D International has secured the sale of drama series Sins & Roses to Kazakhstan.

Sins and Roses tells the story of Serhat, a successful businessman who has built his life on honesty, family love and trust. His world is turned upside down when he discovers a deep secret that his wife Berrak has kept for years. When Berrak falls into a coma after an accident, Serhat searches for answers and meets Zeynep, a brave and honest girl from a poor neighborhood.

Starring Murat Yıldırım as Serhat and Cemre Baysel as Zeynep, the drama is produced by NGM, written by Yelda Eroğlu, and directed by Deniz Can Çelik.