Blue Ant Studios Reorganizes Around Genres

Blue Ant Media has repositioned Blue Ant Studios, introducing a genre-based operating model, streamlined studio branding, and a strengthened senior leadership team. The changes follow Blue Ant’s recently completed acquisition of Thunderbird Entertainment and Boat Rocker Studios.

Blue Ant Studios will continue to be led by co-presidents Mark Bishop and Matt Hornburg, with Hornburg overseeing content strategy, development, and production, and Bishop leading content monetization, rights, and commercial strategy.

Under the new structure, Blue Ant Studios will be organized around genre-based centers of expertise: Kids, Family & YA will be led by Jennifer Twiner McCarron, president, reporting to Hornburg. McCarron’s portfolio will encompass scripted, animation, and youth-focused content.

McCarron’s direct reports will include Joel Bradley, president, Atomic, Lori McIndoe, president, Jam Filled, Tori Coulthart, EVP, Production, Jam Filled; while Lindsay MacAdam will continue to lead the scripted business on behalf of Blue Ant.

Blue Ant Studios’ Unscripted division will combine the company’s factual and lifestyle expertise into a single group. The Unscripted team will be led by Cathie James, who has taken on an expanded role as EVP, Content, alongside Lesia Capone, EVP, Production. Both will report to Hornburg.

As part of these changes, the Great Pacific Media and ProperTV brands will be phased out. Great Pacific CEO David Way will be leaving the organization to take on advisory and consulting work.

Blue Ant Studios’ third segment will be anchored by Insight Productions, with John Brunton continuing on at the helm as CEO, and reporting to Hornburg. Insight will continue focus on large scale franchises and reality competition series.

The company also announced an expansion of distribution arm Blue Ant Rights. Joining the Rights team are Richard Goldsmith, EVP, Kids & Family Sales and Brands, and Vienna Downes, director, Consumer Products & Licensing. Both will report to Bishop.