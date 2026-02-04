The 16th Realscreen Awards ceremony was held last night in Miami during the Realscreen Summit.

The Awards honor non-fiction and unscripted entertainment across 23 genre-specific categories spanning Competition, Lifestyle, Non-fiction, Reality, Talent and Podcast, along with five Awards of Excellence.

The ceremony was hosted by comedian Michael Yo and crowned winners in the following key categories.

Competition: The Box, produced for TV 2 Norway by Seefood TV; Lifestyle: David Blaine Do Not Attempt, produced for National Geographic by Imagine Documentaries; Non-Fiction: Sally, produced for National Geographic for Muck Media & A Story Syndicate Production; Reality: Love Is Blind UK, produced for Netflix by CPL Productions; Talent: The Cast of Love on the Spectrum, produced for Netflix by Northern Pictures.

All3Media’s Jane Turton was Inducted into the Realscreen Hall of Fame for her influence as a trailblazer shaping the global content landscape.

John McVay, OBE, outgoing chief executive of Pact, was presented with the Realscreen Impact Award in recognition of his significant contribution to the U.K. production community and, by extension, the global non-fiction and unscripted production industry.

World-renowned ethologist and conservationist the late Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, was honored posthumously with the Realscreen Action Award, which recognizes individuals whose work within the unscripted and non-fiction content sector has inspired meaningful social impact.

“The Realscreen Awards continue to showcase the depth, ambition, and global reach of today’s unscripted storytelling,” said Mary Maddever, senior EVP of Realscreen and chief content officer, Brunico. “This year’s honorees exemplify the creative excellence, innovation, and leadership shaping the future of the genre. We’re proud to induct Jane Turton into the Realscreen Hall of Fame, recognize John McVay with the Realscreen Impact Award, and posthumously honor Dr. Jane Goodall with the Realscreen Action Award for a legacy that has inspired generations through documentary storytelling, conservation, and social impact.”

The full list of winners is available here.