GMA Gala Wins Big at TikTok Awards

The 2025 GMA Gala, a celebration of GMA Network’s 75th Anniversary and Sparkle GMA Artist Center’s 30th Anniversary, was recognized at the TikTok Live Awards 2025 with the “Digital Spotlight Award” after garnering 1 billion online views.

The TikTok Live Awards shine a spotlight on creators and talents who have made a substantial impact on the platform. Sparkle’s win underscores the collective creativity, authenticity, and star power of its roster of artists.

Senior manager and head of Sparkle’s PR, Events, and Digital, Roche Tuazon-Chavez, along with Sparkle PR manager Caiel Pajarillo, received the Digital Spotlight Award. “Thank you so much for the TikTok Live Awards for this Digital Spotlight Award. On behalf of Sparkle GMA Artist Center, we are truly honored to be recognized. This award belongs to our artists, fans, creators, and partners who continue to support and inspire us,” said Tuazon-Chavez.

More than just a celebration, the GMA Gala brought together not only artists and personalities but also strengthened its commitment to clients and partners in collaborating on larger initiatives. Beyond the online buzz, the event also successfully raised PHP2.5 million for the GMA Kapuso Foundation.