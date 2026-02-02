NATPE Global Preview

After an 11-day break, some Content Americas participants will move from the Hilton Miami hotel to the InterContinental hotel, also in downtown Miami, where Realscreen/NATPE Global will begin its five-day event today, February 2.

Coming at the beginning of the new year, and with budgets restored, Content is often used to complete deals initiated at MIP Cancun in November, but not completed because of depleted end-of-the-year budgets. If more negotiations are necessary, NATPE can come to the rescue later on as it offers more opportunities for face-to-face meetings.

This eventuality, however, doesn’t diminish the antagonism between the two market organizers — the London-based C21 publishing company (which organizes Content), and the Toronto-based Brunico (which organizes NATPE). In addition to publishing various trade publications, both organizations also run several TV trade shows. In order to better focus on NATPE Global in Miami, last month, Brunico announced that it would be discontinuing (or “pausing”) its NATPE Budapest TV market for Central and Eastern Europe.

In terms of participation, NATPE Global will benefit from Realscreen’s unscripted crowd, which, together with the representatives of the 80 exhibiting companies and 400 buyers at NATPE, will bring the number of participants to an expected 2,000 TV executives. Last year, 550 participants from the Summit remained for NATPE.

Among the NATPE participants will be 67 speakers that will preside over 26 conferences. The NATPE gala will take place on February 5, the day after the market floor opens for business.

Realscreen Summit will feature 123 speakers for 23 conferences over two days, with February 4 overlapping with NATPE. Realscreen Summit will revolve around talks (with some speakers shared with NATPE), an opening cocktail party, and an awards ceremony.

NATPE’s market side will consist of its usual tables, stands, meeting rooms on the second floor, cabanas by the outside pool on the fifth floor, and hotel suites up to the 33rd floor of the InterContinental hotel.