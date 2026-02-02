Radial, ITV Studios Expand Distribution Partnership

Los Angeles-based Radial Entertainment and ITV Studios have expanded their longstanding distribution partnership.

The new agreement broadens Radial’s streaming footprint for dystopian thriller Snowpiercer from Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner). Radial added U.S. AVoD, SVoD and FAST rights to all four seasons on top of their current exclusive TVoD, EST, and physical media rights across the U.S. and Canada.

Radial has also retained extensive AVoD, FAST and hybrid SVoD rights to seasons 1- 23 of Gordon Ramsay’s flagship, ITV America-produced franchise Hell’s Kitchen across the Americas, and seasons 1-6 of the original Kitchen Nightmares.

The deal also covers premiere streaming rights to two limited crime drama series from ITV Studios: The Gathering (U.S. only), and the four-part drama series Finders Keepers (U.S. and Canada); and U.S. and Canadian streaming rights to Michael Sheen’s directorial debut The Way.

Separately, Radial has renewed more than 2,700 hours of drama catalog content, further strengthening its U.K. library.

“This underscores the strength, trust, and long-term nature of our relationship with ITV Studios,” said David Buoymaster, chief investment officer and chief content officer of Radial Entertainment. “From the international hit and cult thriller Snowpiercer to globally iconic unscripted franchises like Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares this expanded partnership reflects our shared commitment to provide entertaining content to platforms and audiences at scale.”

Rob Kaplan, SVP U.S. & Latin America for ITV Studios, said: “We are thrilled to strengthen our strategic collaboration with Radial Entertainment through this significant expansion of US, British and international content. Building on our long-standing relationship, this deal facilitates access to some of the world’s most coveted entertainment franchises and drama series for audiences across the Americas.”