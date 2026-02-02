Paramount Formats Travel to Germany

Paramount Global Content Distribution’s unscripted format After Midnight will premiere on February 5 on ZDF Neo, as comedy panel game show Neo Social Club mit Laura Larsson, marking the first international version of the program.

The series is the latest in the growing roster of Paramount Global Content Distribution’s adaptations in Germany, including Are You The One? and Ex on the Beach with RTL+; and Germany’s Next Top Model, which will celebrate the debut of its 21st season on ProSieben on February 11.

Neo Social Club mit Laura Larsson will feature German podcaster and influencer Laura Larsson as host, a role held by Taylor Tomlinson in the CBS U.S. version. It is produced by Constantin Entertainment. The eight-episode first season will test the Internet savvy of German personalities from the worlds of music, entertainment, sports and more as Larsson challenges them to unpack the biggest pop culture trends of the day.

“We are thrilled to announce the first-ever international adaptation of After Midnight in Germany,” said Laura Burrell, head of International Formats for Paramount Global Content Distribution. “Constantin Entertainment has produced a wonderfully entertaining show and Laura Larsson absolutely shines in her role as host. We look forward to it launching on ZDF this February.”