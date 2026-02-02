NEM Dubrovnik Expands Exhibitor Space

The 13th edition of NEM Dubrovnik — set to take place from June 8 to 11, 2026, at the Dubrovnik Palace hotel in Dubrovnik, Croatia — has expanded its exhibition space to include the Adriatic Area, a new section located on the tenth floor of the hotel.

Designed as an additional B2B zone, the Adriatic Area will serve buyers and distributors who want to secure meetings in a climate-controlled pavilion connected to a terrace. It is being introduced this year because the Sunset Area and Mare Area — which traditionally house exhibitors — are already sold out.

Last year, NEM Dubrovnik welcomed more than 1,000 participants, with about 200 buyers and 100 distribution companies.