MIP London Unveils Formats Program Details

MIP London unveiled details of the formats program of the upcoming second edition of the market, taking place at IET London and The Savoy from February 22 to February 24, 2026.

Highlights include a new buyers-focused Sunday with sessions featuring The WIT’s Virginia Mouseler on emerging breakout formats; a spotlight on Japan, which is part of an expanded data-led program also including presentations from Ampere Analysis and Glance; showcases spotlighting the next wave of Korean IP; and a scripted-focused presentation from CJ ENM and Fifth Season.

A Korea-focussed session will also take place on February 23, featuring presentations from Doctor Cha, Just Make Up, and MBC’s Bloody Game, among others.

On February 23, Talpa Studios will host a multi-format presentation on how formats can be developed and produced more efficiently; while Global Agency will premiere The Mashup, a new music contest where duos fuse two contrasting songs live.

February 23 will also see an interrogation of platform priorities, budget pressures and changing distribution models reshaping the international formats market in a session with Maria-Pia Defourny, RTL Belgium; Hayoung Rhee, Something Special; and James Townley, Banijay.

IP, partnerships and risk will be discussed in “Formats ABC: Acquisition, Buying, Co-development” also on February 23, presented by FRAPA and featuring Helen Greatorex, Banijay; Lisette Van Diepen, BBC Studios Nordic Productions; and Aleksander Herresthal, Seefood TV.

MIP London has to date passed 1100 delegates, these include more than 600 international buyers from Amazon Prime Video, AMC Networks, Apple TV+, BBC, Channel 4, Disney+, Globo, HBO Max, ITV, Little Dot Studios, MUBI, Netflix, Nine Entertainment, Paramount+, PBS, Pluto TV, Rakuten TV, Red Bull Media House, RTÉ, RTL, Samsung, SkyShowtime, Tubi, Viaplay and ZDF; with sectors including Telecoms (LG Uplus, Movistar Plus+, Orange, Vodafone), Manufacturing (Huawei, LG Electronics, TCL Falcon, VIDAA, Xiaomi TV+) and Publishing (Bloomsbury Publishing, Penguin Random House) also represented.