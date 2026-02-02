Global Agency Unveils “The Mashup”

Istanbul-based Global Agency is premiering its new original format The Mashup at Realscreen Summit in Miami.

The Mashup is a music competition where duos merge two contrasting songs into one live performance, blending genres, eras, and styles in unexpected ways. A genre wheel twist pushes contestants’ versatility and creativity to the limit. The journey culminates in a solo showdown with celebrity partners for the ultimate prize.

Izzet Pinto, creator of the show and CEO of Global Agency, said: “This is the project I have believed in the most since the day I founded the company. I am incredibly excited to unveil its world premiere in Miami. The TV industry has been looking for a strong, fresh music talent format for a long time, and I truly believe the timing is exactly right.”