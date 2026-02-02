Gennie, Phoenix TV Partner on Doc “Birds Aren’t Real”

Los Angeles-based AI content studio Gennie and U.K.-based unscripted prodco Phoenix Television have entered into a new co-production deal for the documentary series, Birds Aren’t Real.

The series, which examines modern conspiracy theories, takes its name from the viral Birds Aren’t Real phenomenon, which began in 2017 as a satirical joke about conspiracy culture, but gained traction as an actual movement.

The series explores narratives such as: birds aren’t real, the moon landing, the flat Earth movement, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappearance, suppressed medical breakthroughs, and claims involving hidden or withheld technologies, among others.

Max Einhorn, CEO and co-founder of Gennie, said, “This is a fascinating topic that has intrigued me for many years, and I’m thrilled to help explore the line between fact and fiction. Our AI technology will dramatically enhance these stories, guiding viewers through the evolution of conspiracy theories and providing a deeper understanding of how these movements originate and take hold.”

Miles Jarvis, founding partner of Phoenix Television, said, “In an increasingly connected world where ideas can proliferate rapidly, we believe it is essential to responsibly examine these conspiracy theories and how they spread. We are excited to bring on Gennie’s AI expertise to truly show the viewer how these theories originate in this new and compelling series.”

Every AI-assisted sequence created by Gennie is designed and directed by real filmmakers and is integrated alongside live interviews and licensed archive materials to support clarity, scale, and visual coherence. The AI is used to help contextualize historical moments, illustrate abstract or disputed ideas, and clarify timelines and narrative complexity.

The eight-episode series is seeking commissioning broadcasters and streamers. Global sales are being handled by BossaNova Media.