Cineflix Partners with North American Producers

London-based Cineflix Rights has partnered with Canada’s Cream Productions to co-finance and produce Deep Water Secrets, an investigation of history’s most baffling aquatic mysteries. A presale for the eight-part series is already signed with Hearst Networks U.K. and EMEA.

Using cutting-edge technology and never-before-seen footage, scientists historians and other experts examine the cases of rare creatures of unexplained origin, as well as better known species such as the Giant Squid and Frilled Shark, and alleged sightings of the supposedly extinct Megalodon.

Deep Water Secrets also investigates some of history’s most enduring underwater enigmas including the Lake Michigan Stonehenge, alongside age-old myths surrounding the Lost City of Atlantis, alien craft at the bottom of the ocean, and the Bermuda Triangle.

Cineflix Rights has also acquired worldwide distribution rights to the second season of Cream’s An Optimist’s Guide to the Planet with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

The deal with Cream reflects Cineflix Rights’ strategy of providing the financing to help North American producers bridge worldwide financing gaps and get their projects into production.

This includes a 60-hour slate deal with Go Button Media to greenlight six factual series for Super Channel, two of which have sold to National Geographic International; partnering with Law&Crime Productions on series such as Murder Uncut, Killer Cases, and Cult Justice; and financing Ancient Bodies: Secrets Revealed from Farpoint Films and Mysterious Islands from Shark Teeth Films.