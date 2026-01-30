TV Bets on Sports-Betting

Mix sports and television, and in the U.S. you have a cocktail worth more than $151 billion a year (2025 figures). This year alone, Americans are expected to bet more than $1.5 billion on the Super Bowl — the American football final, broadcast live on NBC.

This represents nearly 27 percent year-over-year increase, according to the American Gaming Association. The game, between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, will be played in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, 2026.

Approximately $1.76 billion is expected to be bet on Super Bowl LX with U.S. sportsbooks, .Last year’s Super Bowl on FOX attracted 127.7 million viewers and generated about $800 million in advertising revenue. Reportedly, NBC, which paid the National Football League (NFL) $2 billion for a package that includes the Super Bowl, is charging $8 million for a 30‑second commercial.

With the exception of the National Hockey League (NHL), all other major U.S. sports leagues have expressed concern about the rise of sports betting — particularly the growth of prediction markets, which make money by collecting fees, whereas sportsbooks profit from losing bets.