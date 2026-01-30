Sundance Film Festival Winners

Earlier today, the Sundance Film Festival announced the winners of the last edition of the festival to be held in Park City, Utah — before moving to Colorado — in a live ceremony at the Ray Theater.

Josephine by Beth de Araújo won both the U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award for her story about innocence lost, starring newcomer Mason Reeves alongside Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan.

The Grand Jury Documentary prize went to Nuisance Bear (U.S., Canada) by Gabriela Osio Vanden and Jack Weisman; while Visar Morina’s international co-production Shame and Money won the World Cinema Dramatic Competition.

This year’s festival featured 97 feature-length and episodic works and 54 short films — curated from a total 16,201 submissions.

“As we conclude this memorable edition of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, we’re thrilled to celebrate our award-winning films and all the artists who participated in this year’s wonderful Festival,” said Eugene Hernandez, director, Sundance Film Festival and Public Programming. “Thank you to all of the artists and audiences who made this Festival one we’ll remember for a long time, and we’re deeply grateful to our friends and partners in Park City, Salt Lake City, and all across Utah, home to so many cherished Festivals. We salute and thank Utah’s moviegoers who have embraced this Festival and our founder Robert Redford’s vision. As this 2026 edition draws to a close, we’re remembering all of these times spent together.”

Starting in 2027, the Sundance Film Festival will move to Boulder, Colorado.

The full list of winners is available here.