Sphere Abacus Inks Multiple Unscripted Sales

U.K.-based distributor Sphere Abacus has secured a raft of sales of its unscripted series.

Killer Kings, a FirstLookTV production, and Brinkworth Productions’ series The Real Unforgotten: The Unsolved Murder of Carol Morgan have been sold to BBC Select U.S./Canada, among other territories (including Prima Czech Republic, RTL Germany, Foxtel and Viasat World for Killer Kings).

Israel’s Yes TV and Channel HOT8 have picked up Honey Bee Media’s Freddie Mercury: A Secret Daughter?, as well as Secret Sex Lives of Tyrants, produced by Perpetual Entertainment. These two programs have also been licensed to RTL+ Hungary, Channel Nine Australia, TVNZ New Zealand; and Foxtel and Sky Germany, respectively.

Additional unscripted titles in the most recent agreements inked by Sphere Abacus include: Cold Case Investigators, Prince William: A Life In Pictures, Queens of Combat: Rome’s Female Gladiators, I’m Carl Lewis!, Spacewoman, and Apollo 1.