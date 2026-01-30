Mediawan Acquires The North Road Company

Paris-based media giant Mediawan has acquired Peter Chernin’s The North Road Company.

The U.S.-based production company is behind hit series Love is Blind and features Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Hidden Figures, among many others.

Together, Mediawan and North Road will operate nearly 100 individual production companies representing over $2 billion in annual production volume across 15 countries, including the U.S., France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain, Australia, Mexico, and Turkey.

North Road will serve as Mediawan’s North American hub. Peter Chernin will join the Board of Mediawan and will serve as non-executive chairman of The North Road Company. Scott Manson will become CEO of The North Road Company, and Jenno Topping will remain president of Chernin Entertainment.

This acquisition follows Mediawan’s first North American investment in 2022, Plan B Entertainment, which will continue to operate independently under Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

The combined group led by Pierre-Antoine Capton will be headquartered in Paris with Mediawan’s governance and control remaining unchanged. Élisabeth d’Arvieu will become group chief content officer.