First Disruption, Now the Disconnect

By Dom Serafini

This is reprinted from the January 21 printed version of VideoAge Daily.

For years now I’ve been complaining about the disconnect between the conference rooms and the market floor at TV trade shows. Now is the time to put my “money where my notebook is” and come up with meaningful, enlightened, practical, and useful topics for conferences that have become regular fixtures of TV markets.

This is because, after reviewing the conference schedules for Miami’s Content Americas, NATPE Global, and MIP London, I envisioned myself indulging in a series of seminars that exhibitors and content buyers alike would find useful and related to their main reason for attending the events — which is buying and selling content rights. These envisioned conferences are based on my personal idea of universal topics.

I’d start with “Buying Related Sports TV Rights,” followed by “Selling Comedy Shows,” “Programming Comedic Shows like Sitcoms, Dramedies, etc.,” and, with U.S. President Donald Trump routinely calling for the firing of comedians from television, I’d suggest: “Is Late Night TV Comedy?” This is to clarify what “comedy” really is.

I’d also look for other buying and selling topics like “Buying Religious Programs” (as they relate to various holy days), “Who’s Selling Film/TV Libraries…And Why?” and exploring “Why Studios Take Orders and Independents Sell?”

And, in view of the upheaval in Venezuela, what about a panel of experts exploring what is “Next for Venezuelan Television?”

Another subject to analyze would be “Content Developments’ Imperatives and Impediments,” which should be teamed up with “Looking Forward to The Upcoming New TV Season,” and the related: “Ad Agencies Wants and Needs from TV Channels.”

But let’s not neglect gaming, therefore: Consumer Demand for New Gaming IP: What Rights Holders Need to Know.” Plus, I’d suggest something that has no practical aim, but could still be a major draw: “How TV Programmers Set Social and Cultural Trends.”

Then I’d list something that all market participants could benefit from: “How to Make More Money in Show Biz Than Your Spouse in Shoe Biz.” And then, of course, there’s “The Art of the Mart: New Ways of Attending and Benefitting from TV Trade Shows,” since participating at TV markets represents a major expenditure for many companies. And, if we really want to dwell in the financial realm of things, why not stage “Producers Seeking Mutually Beneficial Distribution Companies.”

Finally, for those participants interested in a “Future of Television” seminar that is really futuristic, it would be necessary to find media philosopher panelists of the caliber of Canada’s Marshall McLuhan (1911-1980) and Austria’s Karl Popper (1902-1994).

The good part of all of these ideas is that each topic, subject, and theme is a perennial — it comes back year after year as new.