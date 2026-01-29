Jillian Ward, David Licauco Headline GMA’s “Never Say Die”

GMA Prime is unveiling action-drama series Never Say Die, starring Jillian Ward as Joey Delgado and Pambansang Ginoo David Licauco as Andrew Dizon.

Joey, the vengeful daughter of a cop, gets her life intertwined with the cynical investigative journalist, Andrew, in the pursuit of exposing justice and truth that even exposes their families’ wrongdoings. In a world where corruption and drug involvement are rampant among trusted officials, these two will fight for what is right.

Joining the drama is an ensemble composed of Richard Yap as Tomas Limjoco, a philanthropist secretly leading a powerful drug syndicate; South Korean actor Kim Ji Soo as Jin-Ho Lee, a charming Interpol agent with a hidden agenda; Angelu de Leon as Clarissa Delgado, a mother torn between her family and the scandals destroying them; and Raymart Santiago as Major Miguel Delgado, a well-respected police officer fighting to clear his reputation.

Never Say Die is produced by the GMA Entertainment Group, directed by Dominic Zapata and Richard Arellano, and written by Denoy Punio and Loi Argel Nova.

The series will have its world premiere on February 2, 2026, on GMA Prime and via Kapuso Stream, with a delayed telecast on GTV.