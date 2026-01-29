British Sitcom “Hapless” Now on ChaiFlicks

Fans of Curb Your Enthusiasm can now get their fix of dry sardonic humor, mixed with a bit of British flavor, as ChaiFlicks, the streaming platform showcasing films and series centered on Jewish stories and culture from around the world, is now featuring the British sitcom Hapless, after the series had a limited run on Peacock in the U.S.

The series follows neurotic journalist Paul Green and his efforts to write exciting articles for the U.K.’s “fourth largest Jewish newspaper,” The Jewish Enquirer. Paul often finds himself in awkward situations, mostly of his own making, thanks to his tendency to relate to others without a filter.

Episodes will drop on the platform every Wednesday, with the first two episodes available now on chaiflicks.com.

The series is written by the award-winning comedy film and TV writer and director, Gary Sinyor (The Bachelor), who has created characters in the series that resemble different versions of himself.