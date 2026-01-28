Xilam Inks Deals for “Submarine Jim”

France-based Xilam Animation has inked a number of international pre-sales for Submarine Jim, its new 2D adventure comedy series, which is scheduled to complete delivery in June 2026.

The new free-to-air deals secured by Xilam include the BBC (U.K. and Ireland), RTS (French-Switzerland), RTBF and VRT (Belgium), NPO (Netherlands), YLE (Finland), NRK (Norway), Noga (Israel), alongside Warner Bros. Discovery in EMEA, Latin America, Southeast Asia and South Korea.

Targeted at kids aged 6-9 years, Submarine Jim was created by Frédéric Martin – the director behind Xilam’s preschool series Oggy Oggy – and was previously pre-sold to France Télévisions (France) and Super RTL (Germany). The series follows a naive, young dolphin named Jim, who when tasked with steering the world’s first-ever submarine on wheels, leads a motley crew of underwater friends on a whirlwind journey across the continents.