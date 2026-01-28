Up The Ladder: Radial Entertainment, P3 Global

• Los Angeles-based Radial Entertainment has promoted Cristina Guggino to VP of Co-productions and Content Partnerships. She was previously director of Unscripted Production. In her new role, Guggino will collaborate with global partners to develop and grow Radial’s slate of original series. She will report to David Buoymaster, chief investment officer and chief content officer.

With a career spanning more than 600 hours of unscripted television, prior to joining Radial Entertainment, Guggino served as executive in charge of Development for the long-running Investigation Discovery series On the Case with Paula Zahn.

• Trade events specialist P3 Global Services has promoted Ana Cardenas to vice president, Events. In her new role, Ana will report to Kevin Gold, EVP Events, Client Services & Operations, and will collaborate closely with studio partners on the design, development, and implementation of trade show booths, brand activations, and comprehensive event support. Ana’s leadership will further strengthen P3’s global events strategy as the company continues to deliver physical fulfillment, storage, and digital distribution services to the entertainment industry worldwide.