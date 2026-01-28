TV2 Denmark, Fremantle Greenlight Thriller “Side Effects”

TV 2 Denmark and Miso Film, a Fremantle company, have greenlit Side Effects (Fristelsen), a crime-thriller starring Josephine Park (The Oxe, Baby Fever).

When a dockland security guard is murdered and a large shipment of pills containing a lethal opioid goes missing, Denmark’s top crime unit, led by Chief Investigator Nora Søby (Park), is pulled in to investigate. As the streets are flooded with lethal synthetic drugs and more people suffer horrific side effects, Nora and her team race to find the criminals behind the operation before more innocent lives are lost.

The series is written by Lasse Kyed Rasmussen and directed by Jonas Alexander Arnby.

The six-episode drama is produced for TV2 Denmark by Jonas Allen and Peter Bose from Miso Film with support from the Danish Film Institute’s (DFI) Public Service Pool. Shooting will commence in spring 2026. Fremantle is handling international sales.