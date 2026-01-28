The Hollywood-China Rich Connection

China is now described as a land of opportunity for Hollywood.

Thanks to its box office gross of US$624.6 million in that market, Disney’s Zootopia 2 became the highest-grossing U.S. animated film of all time, earning $1.74 billion worldwide so far. In 2016, the original Zootopia earned $236.1 million at the Chinese box office.

Reportedly, China has become either a “win zone” or a “dead zone” for Hollywood films. For example, in 2025, Universal’s Wicked for Good grossed less than $1 million in China, while 20th Century Studios’ (a Disney subsidiary) Avatar: Fire and Ash made $159.9 million.

It has been reported that Hollywood studios retain about 25 percent of their box office earnings in China. Zootopia 2 cost $200 million to produce.