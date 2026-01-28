Cineflix Rights Unveils First Look at “Anna Pigeon”

Cineflix Rights has released the first images of upcoming crime procedural drama series Anna Pigeon. The 10-part series, co-commissioned by Versant’s USA Network in association with Bell Media, will premiere later this year.

Anna Pigeon is a former city slicker who became a park ranger after a devastating loss changed the trajectory of her life forever. While Anna tries to outrun her demons, her focus turns to solving crimes that have taken place within national park grounds, no matter who or what gets in her way. The series is based on the best-selling novels by Nevada Barr.

Tracy Spiridakos (Chicago PD) plays Anna and is joined by Paulina Alexis (Reservation Dogs) as park ranger Zoey Bear Child, and Ronnie Rowe (Star Trek: Discovery) as FBI agent Frederick Stanton. In addition, Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica) plays Anna’s older sister, NYC psychiatrist Molly Pigeon, and Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy) takes on the role of Jeremiah Paulson, a wealthy landowner not afraid to break the rules.

Anna Pigeon is produced by Cineflix, December Films and SEVEN24 Films for USA Network in association with Bell Media.

Cineflix Rights is the exclusive worldwide distribution partner excluding the US. Anna Pigeon is Bell Media’s first co-commission with Versant’s USA Network.