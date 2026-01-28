Britbox Reimagines “Dalziel And Pascoe”

BritBox has commissioned Dalziel and Pascoe, a contemporary reimagining of the British detective series, based on the books by Reginald Hill, in an arrangement with All3Media International.

The series centers on the relationship between seasoned detective Dalziel, and the newly qualified, by the book DS Pascoe.

Reginald Hill’s books were previously adapted into a television series, starring Warren Clarke and Colin Buchanan, which aired on British television for 12 series from 1996-2007.

The six-part series. which will stream on BritBox in the U.S. and Canada and on ITV and STV in the U.K., will begin filming in the spring of 2026 in the North of England.

The series will be produced by All3Media’s West Road Pictures (Ridley, Hollington Drive, Blood). All3Media International is the drama’s global distributor.