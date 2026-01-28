Tight Schedule Ahead: AFM and MIP Cancun

The 2026 international film and TV market schedules are shaping up, and — at least for the AFM and MIP Cancun — they don’t look enticing.

It was just announced that the American Film Market (AFM) will again be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles for its 2026 edition, taking place November 10–15, 2026.

The industry response to the AFM’s Los Angeles homecoming in 2025 confirmed that the Fairmont venue, coupled with screenings at the AMC Century City 15, was the best setting to support the full scope of the market’s business activity.

Earlier, RX announced that MIP Cancun 2026 will return to the usual Moon Palace Resort in Cancun, Mexico, on November 17–20, 2026. In effect, just one day will separate the two markets, which traditionally attract many Latin American executives.