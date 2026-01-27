Multicom’s New Acquisitions

Los Angeles-based Multicom Entertainment has signed an agreement to distribute the brand-new western horror-comedy The Cowboy Killer worldwide.

The film, written and produced by Ben Solenberger and directed by Jaymes Camery, stars Darby Hinton (Malibu Express, The Fall Guy) as a delusional murderer clad in a cowboy costume who unleashes a violent rampage on a small town. The ensemble cast includes Ed Begley Jr. (St. Elsewhere), Richard Riehle (Office Space), Robert Carradine (Revenge of the Nerds), Fred Stoller (Seinfeld), Lonny Ross (30 Rock), former UFC heavyweight champion Chuck “The Iceman” Liddell (The Expendables 2), and Stephen Tobolowsky (Groundhog Day) in the role of God.

“The Cowboy Killer is the kind of bold, irreverent genre film that instantly stood out to us,” said Jesse Baritz, Multicom’s VP of Content Acquisition & Development. “It blends western tropes, horror, and comedy in a way that feels both outrageous and intentional, supported by a deep cast of character actors who fully commit to the material.”

The film also features what is believed to be the final feature film performance of veteran character actor Peter Jason (Deadwood, They Live, Village of the Damned), who passed away in early 2025.

In other Multicom news, the company has also acquired the rights to Who Says I Can’t Ride a Rainbow!, a long-unseen family feature starring Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jack Klugman and notable for marking the first credited acting role of Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman.

Originally released theatrically in 1971, Who Says I Can’t Ride a Rainbow! has not been publicly available for more than five decades. Multicom will restore the film from its original 16mm elements, creating the first-ever home video release of this overlooked and historically significant title.

Based on a true-life civic struggle, the film follows Barney Morowitz (Klugman), the devoted owner of a small urban farm in New York City that offers pony rides to neighborhood children. As municipal pressure and mounting economic challenges threaten the farm’s existence, Barney and his supporters organize grassroots fundraising and public-relations efforts to save it.

Who Says I Can’t Ride a Rainbow! captures a rarely seen portrait of urban life in the early 1970s while delivering a message of community resilience that remains timely today.