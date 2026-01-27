ICS Nordic Launches “Operation: Arctic Fox”

ICS Nordic, the Finland-based production company founded by Ilkka Hynninen and Ilkka Rahkonen (pictured), has signed Brendan Foley to adapt Operation: Arctic Fox into a geopolitical thriller and action-crime drama series.

Operation: Arctic Fox is the third novel in a popular series by military affairs journalist Helena Immonen. Set against escalating Arctic ambitions by Russia and China, the story follows a Finnish family of operatives navigating military conflict, biological warfare, and global espionage as geopolitical tensions reach a breaking point.

Foley’s recent credits include serving as creator and executive producer of 2025 series Sherlock & Daughter. He previously co-wrote international Nordic noir Cold Courage (Lionsgate/Viaplay) and wrote both seasons of The Man Who Died for Reelmedia and Germany’s nDF.