Dhar Mann, Fox, Holywater Ink Vertical Video Deal

FOX Entertainment and Dhar Mann Studios have partnered to create original scripted vertical video content to debut exclusively on the Holywater vertical platform, followed by worldwide distribution managed by FOX Entertainment Global. Under the multi-year deal, Dhar Mann Studios will create and produce an initial slate of 40 titles.

Dhar Mann Studios has built a multi-generational audience of more than 163 million followers across all platforms. Through his partnership with FOX and Holywater, Mann will retain ownership and creative independence over his original content, while FOX Entertainment Global will distribute the programming worldwide following a debut window on the Holywater’s My Drama app.

In 2025, FOX Entertainment acquired an equity stake in Holywater, which recently announced its largest financing round to-date at $22 million to further its ambitious strategy of turning microdramas into mainstream entertainment in the U.S. In addition, FOX Entertainment Studios division is in active production on a slate of 200 original microdramas and vertical series for the platform.