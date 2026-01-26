Four months after former Netflix’s U.S. Scripted Series boss Peter Friedlander joined Amazon MGM Studios as head of Global Television, he’s re-organizing the division into genre-specific units: drama & comedy, worldbuilding, animation, and unscripted — for both development and current. The TV division had been previously structured around wholly owned series and co-productions.

As a consequence of the shake-up, Laura Lancaster, head of Co-Productions, and Nick Pepper, head of  Wholly Owned, are exiting the company, while former Netflix executive Blair Fetter is taking on the role of head of Worldbuilding & Genre Series, effective February 2.

New hire Jenn Levy heads Unscripted and Documentary Television; Melissa Wolfe heads Animation; and a new head of Drama & Comedy Series still needs to be put in place, with Kara Smith, Michael McDonald, and Jen Chambers in charge of Drama, Comedy, and Young Adult programming.

