Telemundo Previews Slate at Special Miami Event

Telemundo Studios previewed its latest production slate and strategic vision during a private event held on January 21 during Content Americas.

The presentation was led by Luis Fernández, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, and Javier Pons Tubio (pictured), chief content officer and head of Telemundo Studios.

During the evening, executives unveiled a line-up of upcoming projects, including the soon-to-premiere scripted series Lobo Morir Matando, the return of Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso, and the return of the tenth season of El Señor de los Cielos, with Rafael Amaya returning as Aurelio Casillas.

Executives also spotlighted Telemundo Studios’ growing presence in streaming through its Underground Producciones banner, including the upcoming second season of Netflix’s En el Barro, the Amazon Prime Video thriller Amor Animal, and a forthcoming project with Disney to be announced soon.

The presentation also featured the Studio’s latest feature film Atrápelo Quien Pueda, starring Jaime Camil, as well as its entry into vertical microdramas with Armas de Mujer (‘Til Jail do us Part) and Diario de un Gigoló (Diary of a Gigolo), alongside a slate of short-form projects inspired by biblical love stories.